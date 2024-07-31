Get Out NOW! NATO warns of full-blown war between Israel and Hezbollah _ Redacted News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Israel killed civilians in Beirut with an attack that they say was targeting a senior Hezbollah commander in a Beirut suburb in retaliation for an attack that killed 12 children on Saturday. If we rewind the retaliations, we've got a chicken-and-egg phenomenon. Hezbollah attacked Israel in retaliation for Israel's attacks in Lebanon, killing 12 people, including children. So now Israel is retaliating for the retaliation for the retaliation and the U.S. says that they will support Israel if there is yet another...retaliation. God help us