CI: 42 Lies of the Church - #31 - #32

This series exposes 42 Lies of today's Christian Church - which will send most souls to a Real Hell. This teaching starts at the 1 hour mark and covers:
#32 - The Tribes of Israel disappeared or were absorbed
#33 - Faith Alone will Save you
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.