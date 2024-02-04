© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #353
1. 15:19 American Paediatrics Association Declares that denying children transition surgery is Child Abuse
2. 45:38 Start of WEF in Davos, Switzerland
3. 1:03:53 German Farmers Protesting
4. 1:25:13 To nobody’s surprise (Except the MSM) Trump wins first primary in Iowa by overwhelming margin
5. 1:48:35 Jordan Peterson loses appeal with Province of Ontario and must now take re-education
6. 2:03:53 Sports Illustrated collapses under woke ideology
7. 2:31:09 Mass Layoffs now happening at YouTube
Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well
Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble
https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation
https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5
https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed
https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/
https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05
https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive
https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts