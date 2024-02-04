Red Pill Nation Hangout #353

1. 15:19 American Paediatrics Association Declares that denying children transition surgery is Child Abuse

2. 45:38 Start of WEF in Davos, Switzerland

3. 1:03:53 German Farmers Protesting

4. 1:25:13 To nobody’s surprise (Except the MSM) Trump wins first primary in Iowa by overwhelming margin

5. 1:48:35 Jordan Peterson loses appeal with Province of Ontario and must now take re-education

6. 2:03:53 Sports Illustrated collapses under woke ideology

7. 2:31:09 Mass Layoffs now happening at YouTube

