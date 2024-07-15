"A MAN WENT TO A FAR COUNTRY" : EATING THE PODS & SEPARATION IN THE BODY OF CHRIST

SCRIPTURAL WARNING & EXHORTATION: LUKE 15, LUKE 16, MATTHEW 25

Who has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit is saying to the churches. REV. 2:7





PLEASE ALWAYS READ THIS INFO BOX WHEN YOU VISIT TMVP BLOG.

#teaching #church #bible

WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM





Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).





Today's Word: Separation is already underway in the world and in the Body of Christ. Belief systems, "preferences" and wayward teaching lacking TRUTH & DISCIPLINE has produced a Church choking on pig pods, but the problem is many prefer pods to real food. Do not be one carried away to fables in these last days, our Master Jesus Christ is coming swiftly with a reward for His faithful and a sorrowing punishment for the wicked. Therefore, seek Wisdom (Proverbs 8) while she is still available, for the darkness of confusion and a love of lies will cover the whole earth, leaving only a few bright lights to await the Bridegroom.





HE WHO HAS AN EAR, HEAR WHAT THE SPIRIT SAYS TO THE CHURCHES. Rev. 2:7





PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work, it is appreciated. Kindly use PayPal or email me for other options at [email protected], and *please* give me some time to reply. If using PayPal PLEASE DO NOT send any gift with "Purchase Protection". I have an ordinary PayPal account not a seller marketplace, so please do not damage my account by using purchase protection on your donation (as if I were making a sale to you). If you are not sure especially if you sent in the past, please check the format of your gift on the PP receipt before sending. It is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services.





Please use *only* "Friends & Family" sending option. If you're outside the USA please DO NOT use PayPal, contact me instead at the email listed here & allow me a good window to respond. Thank you, God bless. PayPal ------- [email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please *DO NOT* use Cashapp for any reason. 🙏🏽 Thank you.





Follow this channel- click subscribe.





SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:





BLOG (English): https://the-masters-voice.com

BLOG (Spanish): https://la-voz-del-senor.com





YOUTUBE (English Channel) "The Master's Voice": https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog

YOUTUBE (Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Senor": https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg





RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice





TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@mastersvoiceprophecyblog

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/TMVProphecyBlog/

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TWITTER/X: https://twitter.com/TMVProphecyBlog





SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/1ZFIRXOHAV4uh21P7OrCWA

APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog/id1693410450

SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice



