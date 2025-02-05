Trump to send MILITARY to GAZA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump is prepared to use US troops to forcibly remove Palestinians from Gaza against their will. Trump is now a War Criminal like Satanyahu. By what Right, Power, Authority, or Law does America own Gaza?
https://x.com/realstewpeters/status/1887220594003087732
https://open.substack.com/pub/coronatimesnews/p/days-13-15-trump-caves-to-canadamexico