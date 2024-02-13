Jesse Watters: Biden lost the New York Times & liberals are pleading for a savior

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Jesse Watters: Biden lost the New York Times. Jesse Watters says liberals are pleading for a savior before the election on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'
Biden walked into an election year with two things in his back pocket- a friendly media and an army of lawyers to prosecute his political opponent. It’s only February and Biden’s already lost both.