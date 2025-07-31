BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
FC Seoul vs Barcelona 2025 | Preseason Showdown & Lineup Preview
newsplusglobe
8 followers
4 views • 1 month ago

http://newsplusglobe.com/

Barcelona continues their 2025 preseason tour with a match against FC Seoul at the Seoul World Cup Stadium. Coming off a strong win against Vissel Kobe, Barcelona aims to test their squad depth and integrate new stars like Lamine Yamal and Marcus Rashford. Meanwhile, FC Seoul will lean on Jesse Lingard and their attacking Brazilian duo for an exciting contest. Watch the preseason action unfold and subscribe for live updates, insights, and highlights!

#FCSeoul #Barcelona #Preseason2025 #JesseLingard #MarcusRashford #LamineYamal #HansiFlick #LaLiga #KLeague #Football #SoccerHighlights

barcelonala ligasoccer previewfc seoulpreseason soccer 2025fc seoul vs barcelonak league 1jesse lingardmarcus rashfordlamine yamalhansi flicksoccer lineupsbarcelona newsfootball preseasonbarca vs seoul
