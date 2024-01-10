"Huge Shock" Not Seen in 40 Years to Hit Corporate America as Early as the Spring Warns Expert

"We're going to watch companies as early as March and April begin to actively refinance debts for the first time in 40 years," warns Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO, and chief strategist for research and analytics firm QI Research. Speaking with Daniela Cambone, she shares her concern about companies grappling with higher financial costs during debt refinancing before maturity, which could impact profits at current rates.

DiMartino Booth highlights a disconnection between the claims of Fed officials, such as Janet Yellen stating the strength of the US economy, and the harsh reality of many Americans losing their jobs. She argues against any notion of a victory lap and points out that, despite a contentious political election, Fed Chair Jerome Powell is striving to remain apolitical, not favoring any political party.

In navigating the financial uncertainty, Booth advises investors to turn to gold. "Gold, for me, is the ultimate diversification vehicle at any and all times, whether there's inflation or deflation in the background," she concludes.