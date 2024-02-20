BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Roundup"/Glyphosate is DRYING YOU UP!!! (and What to Do About It!)
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
52 followers
0
121 views • 02/20/2024

Deep dive video going over a routine and procedure to maximize your body's level of hydration since glyphosate is used as a drying agent on some food crops that we then consume. Learn all about water purity and maximizing intracellular hydration by clicking-on: 

Linktr.ee/h20ForDummies

See below for the items mentioned:

Make Your Own Water from AIR w/ atmospheric water generators (AWGs) @:

Linktr.ee/WaterFromAir Learn how an AWG works by clicking-on:

tinyurl.com/TsunamiProductsSalesDeck

To get a free AWG quote for your home and/or business, be sure to tell TsunamiProducts.com that Danny Tseng of OneHouseOffTheGrid.com referred you


Place your distilled water over magnets such as contained in tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleep mattress pads (this is my MagneticoSleep.com 15% off distributor link. Or, just apply code: DANNY when checking-out]. Learn all about magnetism for health by clicking-on:

Linktr.ee/MagnetsForHealth

To put 99.9999% pure water into your body, click-on my WaterWise affiliate link at:

tinyurl.com/WWdistillers (original: https://www.waterwise.com/product/waterwise-4000-countertop-distiller/?wpam_id=22

tinyurl.com/BestDistilledWaterVideo

tinyurl.com/WhyDistilledWater

tinyurl.com/TheJourneyOfWater

To re-mineralize your distilled water with the PUREST sun-dried sea salt on Earth!, click-on: tinyurl.com/DetoxiSalt (original: https://www.bio-mats.com/danny/detoxi-300hrs-bamboo-salt

To view the flyer, click-on: tinyurl.com/DetoxiSaltFlyer

Also, learn how to get more far-infrared light into you (so your body's cells can more easily exchange waste & nutrients in your blood) with Richway's amethyst crystal Biomat FDA-registered medical device as described at:

Linktr.ee/Biomat
tinyurl.com/EngineOfLifeAndBiomat
 If you have product and/or business opportunity ?'s, either fill-out:

tinyurl.com/BiomatConsultation or contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra:

[email protected]

m: 303.915.7707 and tell him that Danny Tseng referred you.

To re-structure your distilled water so that the water molecules are more coherent with the Analemma Water Wand, click-on our affiliate link (via DrTomCowan.com) at:

https://drtomcowan.com/products/analemma-water-wand?_pos=1&_psq=Analemma%20Water%20Wand&_ss=e&_v=1.0&ref=HowToDieOfNothing&variant=39929603784857 OR http://tinyurl.com/CoherentWaterWand

For a more affordable option to DetoxiSalt with Activation Products' Ocean Trace Minerals, click-on my affiliate link at:

https://tracking.activationproducts.com/JQ9HHJ35/2D8SMTT/

To share w/ others, use:

tinyurl.com/GetActivationProducts

For another way to re-mineralize your distilled water with over 70 trace minerals as found in marine phytoplankton -- that's 100% contaminant-free since grown in a bio-reactor -- with Activation Products' Oceans Alive 2.0, click-on:

tinyurl.com/BetterThanKrill

To share Oceans Alive, Trace Ocean Minerals, and MORE with others and earn 30% commissions by becoming a FREE Activation Products affiliate (you can be anywhere in the world but we’re currently shipping products from our Colorado, USA warehouse to the entire USA, Canada, & Australia, mostly), fill-out: bit.ly/JoinActivation and REMEMBER to enter “affiliate Danny Tseng” under “How did you hear about Activation Products?”

For a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan," e-Guide, visit: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup .  For a FREE "Glyphosate 101" e-guide, click-on: tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup.  To easily share with your loved ones, use: DetoxRoundup.com & WhatIsRoundup.com, respectively.

If you'd love to have the $$$ to be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic AND Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified products to safeguard your health, watch:

tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101, print-out: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow ,

and fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching before leaving me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727


roundup used as a desiccantglyphosate causes dehydrationwhat is the best water distilleris distilled water safe to drinkwhat is the best saltatmospheric water generator chronic dehydration
