VIP Elite Panic After REAL Epstein List Leaked on Dark Web
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
2093 views • 02/18/2023

The life and supposed death of Jeffrey Epstein has been one of great controversy, and for good reason – the implications of the allegations are huge. They threaten to shatter our illusions of powerful people including Presidents, high ranking politicians and those trusted to run our companies and countries. These people would be, under the definitions of our systems, criminals committing heinous and unforgivable crimes against humanity.

For anyone who hasn’t been paying attention, the elite are heavily into pedophilia and satanism. They all have the dirt on each other and will do anything to protect those within their ranks.

But if you are following the mainstream news coverage of court cases and expecting them to release real information about Epstein’s VIP elite clients, you are wasting your time. The mainstream media will never release this information. It would end their world as they know it. The entire corrupt system would be destroyed from the inside.

Mirrored -

The People's Voice
hillary clintonhunter bidenjohn podestaepsteinepstein client list
