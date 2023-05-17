© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2h7ekuf76b
05/15/2023 Christopher Carter, Capitol Hill correspondent of Real American Voice: The Chinese government has infiltrated many different aspects of American society. Americans’ animosity is directed towards the CCP and Xi Jinping, who is now parlayed his leadership into an endless Reign of Terror, as he tries to bring China to the forefront with an unmatched brutality, but I want the Chinese people to know that America supports you and loves you.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
05/15/2023 《真正美国之声》国会山通讯员克里斯托弗·卡特：中国政府已经渗透到美国社会的许多不同方面。美国人仇恨的是中共和习近平，习近平现在正利用他的领导权进入无休止的恐怖统治，他正试图以无与伦比的残暴将中国推上风口浪尖，但我想让中国人民知道，美国支持你们、爱你们。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平