BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mentorship in Ministry: Answering the Call
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 6 months ago

In this episode, we talk about Bible school, mentorship, and training young men for ministry. We discuss the importance of having discipleship programs, the process of grooming future pastors, and personal experiences in being mentored. We emphasize the need for preparing environments where young men can explore their call to ministry. The conversation includes advice for aspiring pastors and reflections on leadership. We end with a prayer for strength and guidance in serving the church.

00:00 Introduction to Bible School and Mentorship
00:21 Grooming Future Pastors
02:16 Personal Mentorship Experiences
04:59 Challenges and Solutions in Ministry
11:36 Advice for Aspiring Pastors
13:40 Closing Thoughts and Prayer

Keywords
faithpreachingpersonal growthspiritual guidancebible schoolleadership developmentmentorshippastoringdescriptchurch communitycall to ministrychristian servicediscipleship programeducation and preparationfamily involvement in ministryministry training
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy