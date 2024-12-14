Mentorship in Ministry: Answering the Call

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode, we talk about Bible school, mentorship, and training young men for ministry. We discuss the importance of having discipleship programs, the process of grooming future pastors, and personal experiences in being mentored. We emphasize the need for preparing environments where young men can explore their call to ministry. The conversation includes advice for aspiring pastors and reflections on leadership. We end with a prayer for strength and guidance in serving the church.
00:00 Introduction to Bible School and Mentorship
00:21 Grooming Future Pastors
02:16 Personal Mentorship Experiences
04:59 Challenges and Solutions in Ministry
11:36 Advice for Aspiring Pastors
13:40 Closing Thoughts and Prayer