Communist Taking Over Latin America Countries - Ecuador Full of Mexican Cartel Violence!

Communist Taking Over Latin America Countries- Ecuador Full of Cartel Violence!The Retire-Abroad-Media Promoting Lies about This Foreign Country! You might want to think twice before moving here! Frank and Angie's videos provide real life experiences about retirement, retire early lifestyle, financial independence and inner well being. We believe in living the life you desire to live EARLY rather than delaying your life plans until your late retirement. People often tell us they really like our perspective on retirement, current events and other newsy bits. We hope you do too. Be safe-take care!

Join Our Free retire earlier retire better Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/791893957843581

Would You Like to Retire Early Abroad Like a Pro? - http://www.gringogoodsamaritans.com/p/blog-page_6.html