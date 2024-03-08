Collagen Chocolate Chip Banana Bread Baked





2 scoops of Groovy Bee® Collagen Peptides - Hydrolyzed Type I and III Collagen

2 cups Rolled Oats

1 Ripe Banana (plus more for topping)

½ cup Almond Milk

1 Egg

1 tbsp Olive Oil (Melted Coconut Oil works too)

½ tsp Baking Soda

½ cup Organic Raw Cacao Nibs

¼ tsp Cinnamon

Pinch of Pink himalayan salt









Preheat oven to 350.

In a blender, pulse your oats until they become a flour/powder. Blend in the rest of the ingredients, folding in cacao nibs last.

Pour batter into greased baking tray (or tray lined with parchment paper) and top with extra banana coins and chocolate chips.

Bake for 30-35 minutes or until knife comes out clean from the center.



