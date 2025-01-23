Banned: Healing from the Inside Out: A Holistic Approach to Health & Harmony

To prepare for what's coming: www.essentialenergy.us

In this eye-opening discussion, Naturopathic Physician Dr. Ted Emanuel and EMF expert Dan Stachofsky dive deep into healing from the inside out, exposing the truths about modern health challenges and offering revolutionary solutions.

Holistic Healing & Personalized Health:

True health lies in treating the body as an interconnected whole. Ted and Dan emphasize how our bio-systems are deeply interdependent, meaning we can’t address one area without affecting the others. From plants to animals to humans, every system is unique, requiring a personalized approach to healing.

The Invisible Crisis of Energy and Light:

We live in a suppressive blanket of toxic EMFs—from satellite Wi-Fi in the ionosphere to 5G towers and artificial junk light. This “dirty radiation” degrades the natural sunlight we’re exposed to, and artificial LED and blue light compound the damage. This has severe consequences for our health, stealing it, harvesting it, disrupting our hormones, mood, and controlling our behaviour.





But there is hope.





Dan introduces Essential Energy Plates and Geofield Conditioners, which:

• Restore natural light to its original, harmonious state, just as it was in the Garden of Eden.

• Harmonize artificial light, junk light, and toxic EMFs.

• Tune and balance bio-systems for optimal function.

• Support safe tanning by amplifying the quality of sunlight.

Experience rejuvenation and balance through harmonized light and energy—learn more about these transformative tools:

Nature’s Blueprint: Lessons from Jamaica

Ted and Dan recount their transformative journey across Jamaica, where they visited the Ministry of Agriculture, studied with the Keeper of Bees, and explored the impact of the Geofield Conditioners. These tools have revitalized vegetation, brought back bee populations, harmonized poisonous radiation, and enhanced natural light quality in resorts—helping tourists experience rejuvenation like never before.

Light & Energy Medicine:

They delve into Japanese Shiatsu, taught by Wataru Ohashi, and how energy flow and meridians hold the key to health. Light isn’t just about seeing—it’s energy. Our eyes receive 90% of the light we absorb, which profoundly affects our hormones, behavior, and even the hypothalamus.

Detox, Purify, and Balance:

Modern toxins—from EMFs to glyphosate—affect every level of life, from crops and livestock to humans. By focusing on detoxification, purification, and harmonization, we can identify and address the root cause of disease.

Explore More:

Learn more about Dr. Ted Emanuel’s groundbreaking work and holistic solutions here: www.drtedemanuel.com

Learn more about Dr. Ted Emanuel's groundbreaking work and holistic solutions here: www.drtedemanuel.com