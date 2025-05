LIFTING OF THE VEIL: The Goyim Are Noticing Kill Gates’ NexRad Weather Weapon Depopulation Agenda

WARNING! The content of this video may offend and upset ridiculously stupid people who are too chemtrailed, fluorided, and lethally injected to recognize weather modification even if you slap them in the face with a 2018 Tampa Cat 5 hurricane training simulation called Phoenix 2.0





Hurricane John Recovery Website: https://hurricanejohnrecovery.com

GoFundMe for Hurricane John Recovery: https://www.gofundme.com/f/hurricane-john-acapulco-recovery

https://monerotopia.com : November 14th to 17th in Mexico City. Get 20% off with the promo code TCV24.

Promo Code: TCV24

https://thecounterparty.com October 17th to 20th 10% discount code: TCVMIAMI

Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book





***** Follow us on these platforms *****





Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@dollarvigilante

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/





***** Connect with us on social media *****





The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos

Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff





***** Sources for this video *****





Intro Vid: Theory Of A Deadman - Hurricane: https://youtu.be/tjk6N7at42o?si=zRyjFAPUrPBIFXvK