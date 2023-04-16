Zelensky is a Corrupt Loser

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A 21-year-old gamer unwittingly exposed the Biden Administration's lies about the Ukrainian War. It is a losing effort despite billions of dollars from we here in the United States. That and Ukraine has been, and still is a corrupt country where politicians go to launder money. Can you say Burisma?