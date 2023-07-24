BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FIRE POWER with Mario Murillo and Todd Coconato! 7-12-23
Todd Coconato — The Remnant
5 views • 07/24/2023

GOD IS DOING A NEW WORK IN AMERICA!


We are getting ready for tonight’s brand new episode of Fire Power…
What God has put on our hearts to discuss tonight will be nothing short of life-altering and game changing!
Everyone needs to hear this message and what the Lord is saying about the church & a powerful new work of God! It will encourage you as we share the TRUTH!
Make sure to watch and please share with friends and family as well.
Mario Murillo Ministry and I will be LIVE at 7PM Central time on Todd Coconato page. (8PM Eastern, 6PM Mountain, 5PM Pacific)

www.mariomurillo.org
www.pastortodd.org

Keywords
godjesusfire powermario murillotodd coconatoremanant newstrans backlash
