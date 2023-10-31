BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TONIGHT - DONETSK IS ON FIRE - Journalists Hurt, Civilian's Die as Huge Ukrainian Cluster Bomb Attack Hits Donetsk
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
150 views • 10/31/2023

During the shelling of the Budennovsky district of Donetsk, "Izvestia" correspondent Evgeny Bykovskiy sustained a shrapnel wound to the chest.

Two other journalists caught in the shelling, Alexander Martemyanov and Alexey Poltoranin, also suffered shrapnel injuries, with no threat to their lives.

DONETSK IS ON FIRE Journalists hurt, civilian's die as huge Ukrainian cluster bomb attack hits Donetsk. Sasha and I get to site and get caught immediately in a follow up cluster bomb attack designed to hurt journalists and rescue workers. We manage to escape and return 10 minutes later dressed with are protective gear. Unfortunately 7 people are hurt some badly including 2 journalists who were with us on site and one civilian dead. The situation is dynamic and we could hear of more casualties late.

Follow us on @CafeRevolution

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy