A products chemist, using plants in God's nature as medicine

(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)
Everything we've been fighting for for the last four decades literally since the day I walked into the National Cancer Institute, June 10, 1980, as a natural products chemist. My job was to use plants in God's nature as medicine. My job was to understand the innate immune system, the immune system given by God. My PhD thesis in 1992 totally said HIV did not cause AIDS; if you kept your God-given innate frontline immune system healthy. And yet, Tony Fauci directed programs away from healing natural products, away from things like peptide T, the subject of the Dallas Buyers Club, away from, you know, literally any natural product therapies, all of which we could have used, then and now.
Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 09/26/2022
Infowars: https://www.infowars.com/posts/bombshell-dr-judy-mikovits-exposes-the-vaccine-depopulation-agenda-and-what-comes-next/