BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A products chemist, using plants in God's nature as medicine
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
292 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
239 views • 10 months ago

(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

Everything we've been fighting for for the last four decades literally since the day I walked into the National Cancer Institute, June 10, 1980, as a natural products chemist. My job was to use plants in God's nature as medicine. My job was to understand the innate immune system, the immune system given by God. My PhD thesis in 1992 totally said HIV did not cause AIDS; if you kept your God-given innate frontline immune system healthy. And yet, Tony Fauci directed programs away from healing natural products, away from things like peptide T, the subject of the Dallas Buyers Club, away from, you know, literally any natural product therapies, all of which we could have used, then and now.


Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 09/26/2022

Infowars: https://www.infowars.com/posts/bombshell-dr-judy-mikovits-exposes-the-vaccine-depopulation-agenda-and-what-comes-next/

Keywords
healthcancernewsinfowarstruthcuremedicinenaturalmikovits
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy