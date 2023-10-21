Ben Bergquam - Palestinian “Rally for Peace” today in Wash DC, Watch till the end!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News
Central Casting: More sights, and sounds from the Palestinian “rally for peace” today in Washington DC. Just wait till the end! I just had a couple questions… And, of course, when I say “peace,” just like everything else the left does it’s the opposite. Brought to you by Linda Sarsour, BLM, Climate Justice, #TRANTIFA, and apparently every other communist group in America.
Real America’s Voice News
@RealAmVoice
@BenBergquam
http://AmericasVoice.news
http://FrontlineAmerica.com