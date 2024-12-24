© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Disease In Reverse Bonus Episode 7
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
91 views • 6 months ago
- Disease in Reverse Free Access Click Link here: https://diseaseinreverse.com/?oid=11&affid=19
- Dr. Nuzum explains cellular detoxification, which involves enabling cells to eliminate various types of toxins, including mold toxins, viral toxins, heavy metals, and environmental toxins.
- Robert Scott Bell mentions that toxic burdens from man-made chemicals can surpass the body’s natural metabolic pathways of excretion. He highlights the importance of supporting liver function and enhancing detoxification processes, mentioning the complexity of phase one and phase two detoxification pathways.
- The focus on vaccine distribution has overshadowed the exploration of other therapeutic options such as ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, high doses of vitamin C, vitamin D3, exercise, sunlight, and weight loss, which plays a significant role in preventing disease.
- Dr. Nuzum explains how the military in Lyme, Connecticut, was involved in a project to weaponize mosquitoes and ticks for biological warfare. The goal of this project was to release infected ticks on the Germans to kill them using diseases like syphilis and Rocky Mountain fever. Disease in Reverse Free Access Click link here: https://diseaseinreverse.com/?oid=11&affid=19
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.