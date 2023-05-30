BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Tent City 4 Moves from Sammamish, WA to Issaquah
Tami's Topics Of The Week
Tami's Topics Of The Week
12 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • 05/30/2023

I believe it was a couple of weeks ago when homeless encampment Tent City 4, which I've spent about a year now keeping track of, moved locations from very wealthy, affluent Sammamish, to a Lutheran church in Issaquah, another wealthy suburb where the average income is way above the national average, and home prices are as well, at just over $1 million per home. 

Not as many residents seem to have moved here as there were at the old location. They will move again on July 1, or at least that is what they are saying. 

Keywords
real lifetent city 4homeless awareness
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy