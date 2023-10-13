Happy Chickens On Friday 13 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome to High Desert Homestead! Today is a great day for the chicks, now chickens, as they are getting a new fenced area. I know that there is a lot going on in our world, but God has got this and he has got you! Thank you Jesus for being our Hope, our Redeemer and our Joy! Thanks to you out there for watching today! Enjoy some Happy Chickens!