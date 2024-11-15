✨ Antonovka is ours! ✨

The Russian army in the Kurakhovsky direction has finally taken control of Antonovka and is heading towards Ilyinka. Unique and heartbreaking footage of the assault actions from our valiant front-line soldiers.

"Congratulations to the airborne burial workers of the 79th brigade on fuck up Antonovka, and with the beginning fuck up Ilyinki. Greetings to the brigade commander.

Glory to Russia!" - these are the words that were heard today on the radio by militants from the 79th separate airborne assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from a radio station captured by our assault group. They marked the transition of the settlement of Antonovka under our control.

As we wrote earlier, by the end of today the issue of this settlement was resolved. Individual pockets of resistance were destroyed, with heavy fighting, the western outskirts were occupied.

The commanders of the assault units "Udav" and "Sochi" continue to harass the brigade commander of the 79th separate airborne assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The assault groups of the 33rd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 20th Guards Motorized Rifle Division particularly distinguished themselves.

Call signs of seniors:

1 Jockey.

2 Small.

3 Bars.

4 Major.

5 Axe.

6 Sherik.

7 Kolobok.

8 Taras.

9 Mamai.

10 Kaldina.

11 Khromul.

✨ Glory to the Russian assault infantry!

