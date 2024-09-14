Looking Forward to Autumn! 🍂 🤩🐶

With just a week left before the official start of autumn, I’m nurturing the new plants and taking care of the mature ones. Here in my area of Japan we won’t see or feel the change of seasons until late October-early November. But hopefully the temperature will fall soon; it’s been very hot and humid this year because of a very active sun. ☀️





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll 🤩🐶