Sen. Roger Marshall Plans Resolution for ‘No Confidence’ Vote Against Biden’s DHS Chief Mayorkas
Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) is readying a resolution to bring a vote of no confidence against Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas who has overseen record-breaking illegal immigration to the United States.
source:
https://rumble.com/v2j6ooi-sen.-roger-marshall-plans-resolution-for-no-confidence-vote-against-bidens-.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=10