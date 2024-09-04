First, injection of animal viruses & now synthetic viruses!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)





Clay Clark: Between Peter Navarro and Dr Judy Mikovits. This is the team that has been calling out Dr. Fauci since the very beginning, but I want to just tee up this question for Dr Judy. If you go to Google and you type in "bird flu," the news would have you convinced that this bird flu virus is becoming very dangerous. Then if you type in COVID, you're seeing in Alabama and Tennessee, schools are returning to pandemic-era measures. Then you have the mosquitoes, and then you have the M-pox... Here to sort out fact from fiction, and to call it the jackassery, is America's most trusted expert. Dr. Judy Mikovits, welcome to the Thrivetime Show, how are you?





Judy Mikovits, PhD: I'm well, Clay. Boy, they're just throwing it all out there because they've got nothing left to lose. It reminds me of just throwing it all out there. Nothing worked. Ebola didn't work in January. Remember that? M-pox we said last week, all manufactured. That's what the capital M is. Don't confuse it with the Monkey Pox that we cured from the SARSCoV2 virus that was Monkey before, the manufactured was injected, causing pathogenic priming in everybody who was injected with monkey, and it's a very different kind of manufactured pox, it doesn't look like any pox we've ever seen before, especially that little boy we showed that we healed with Neuroprotect, the subject of our book, "Restoring faith and promise of science," as we showed in Vaccine Court. Ah, Vaccine Court How do you heal from the infections by injection? Every one of those things was injected, not only into humans, in every vaccine, horse blood, pig blood, every flu vaccine made in chicken egg yolks. But that was true animal viruses and not synthetic viruses...





