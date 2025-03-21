Trump's Lead Negotiator

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Steve Witkoff’s Critical Role In Negotiating Global Peace & The Warmongers Trying To Stop Him
* He has no background in diplomacy.
* He has turned out to be the most effective American diplomat in a generation.
* Here is how he’s trying to resolve the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 21 March 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-steve-witkoff