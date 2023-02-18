© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did Biden Use A $400,000 Missile To Shoot Down A $12 Balloon? | The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Showlay Travis dives into some new details regarding the balloon shot down over Alaska. Reportedly, Joe Biden may have used a $400,000 missile to shoot down a $12 balloon. This would be par for the course for the Biden White House.
