With Egypt's accession to BRICS+, the Rothschild bankers are planning to create a new canal as an alternative to the Suez Canal. To accomplish this, they must seize Gaza. Although there are natural gas deposits off the shore of Gaza, they are not as rich as those that are further north. The real reason for the land grab, in my view, is the construction of a canal to circumvent BRICS+.
What is the source of wars among you?