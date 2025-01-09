It’s All Fake? AI, Amandha Vollmer, Flat Earth Dave, Meat vs. Vegetarian, “Southern Israelite” Sex

SR 2025-01-08 Vollmer, Shelton

Topic list:

* How far do we take, “EVERYTHING IS FAKE!” Was the Simpson-Brown murder scripted?

* AI chaos in “St. Peter’s Square”. Did Johnny precipitate it?

* Rich reports on Freemasonic “church”.

* Doing a special on Amandha Vollmer: “You Christian cultists believe those stories are true.”

* Is Vollmer a Jesuitess?

* What are the keys to Flat Earth Dave’s success?

* “Urine THERAPY”?

* Vollmer was a “Vivisection Technician”—are you kidding me?

* What’s the right take on “meat vs. vegetarian”?

* “Occupied” vs. “Occupied by Rome”

* The full, balanced Truth about “RACE”.

* Jay Dyer and his Orthodoxy.

* Drake Shelton on sexual sin—are you kidding me?

* Johnny on marriage and sex.

