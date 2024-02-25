Kari Lake's views on term limits for Congress.

Kari Lake talkin’ rigged elections on Fox News when asked about term limits: “I think if we had really great, honest elections that people had faith in, we would be able to vote people out. But when we have elections run the way they are, it’s impossible to vote some of these people out.” 🎯





Perfect answer. This is the argument that should be made anytime someone brings up term limits.