🌞ECLIPSE OVER U.S IS SAME DAY AS BIBLICAL #9 PLAGUE THAT OCCURED FROM THE DESTROYER-PLANET X / READ👇

Mar 13, 2024





PROPHETIC SOLAR ECLIPSE OVER THE U.S IS OCCURING ON THE "SAME DAY" AS BIBLICAL ANCIENT 9TH PLAGUE THAT OCCURED FROM THE DESTROYER AND PLANET X AND THE WHOLE GLOBE DARKENED THEN IN THE TIME OF MOSES-EGYPT WASN'T THE ONLY PLACE THAT WENT DARK FROM PLANET X THE DESTROYER-GOD IS WARNING OF HIS SOON WORLDWIDE JUDGEMENT-BIBLICAL RAPTURE OF CHRISTIANS ANY MOMENT AS JUDGEMENT TO LINGERS/ HEED THE SIGNS OR IGNORE THE WARNINGS EITHER WAY SOON THE WHOLE EARTH WILL SEE TRUTH THAT OTHERS TRY HIDING!!! ( PASTOR PAUL+MARK BLITZ) READ BELOW. Today is now 3/13/24. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. this video goes along with my last 2-3 videos especially connected with my last video as i forgot to add this vital information.. so

