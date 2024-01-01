Is NEOM Mystery Babylon? See the Latest Construction Progress Update (2023)

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

170 kilometers long (105.6 miles), 200 meters wide, and 500 meters high. When completed, it will be 33 times the size of New York City. Today, Saudi officials say it is 20% completed, and this video proves it.



It will exist as a Techate, being the “smartest” city on earth. No cars allowed!



The speed of Dubai’s construction in the UAE pales in comparison to Neom. The Saudis are pouring all of their oil wealth into Neom, plus additional finance from global corporations, making it a global project.

The age-old discussion among students of Bible prophecy centers around the identity of MYSTERY Babylon (Revelation 14:18, 16:19, 17:5, 18:1-2).

Explore the NEOM Latest Construction Update 2023 and witness the astounding progress firsthand! With 20% of the ambitious project completed, NEOM is shaping up rapidly. The futuristic city, The Line, stretching 170 kilometers from Neom mountains to the Red Sea, is now a tangible reality. Watch as offices, camps, and vibrant communities emerge, complete with amenities like schools, hospitals, and entertainment centers. Excitingly, an underground rail system, "The Spine," spanning 26.5 kilometers, promises quick travel across The Line in just 20 minutes.

Concerned about water scarcity in the desert? NEOM's innovative approach includes solar domes for desalination, ensuring a daily output of 1 million cubic meters of fresh water. Yet, amidst progress, controversies loom. Critics question the environmental impact, feasibility, and human rights aspects of NEOM's projects.

Witness Trojena, home to Saudi Arabia's highest peaks, transformed for the 2029 Asian Winter Games. Despite criticism, efforts are underway to complete Trojena's ski slopes, lakes, and luxurious accommodations by 2026.

Sindalah, NEOM's futuristic megacity, is nearing completion in 2024, featuring yachting areas, luxury hotels, and upscale retail outlets. Meanwhile, Oxagon, the world's largest automated port, aims for eco-friendliness with renewable energy, integrated logistics, and a global trade hub status by 2025.

As NEOM unfolds, questions linger: Will NEOM's dream become reality, overcoming challenges and controversies? Time holds the answers, unveiling NEOM's fate – an extraordinary achievement or a complex journey reflecting the intricacies of modern development. Stay tuned for more updates on this groundbreaking venture!

