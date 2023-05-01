NATO is Raging and Crying! The Liberation of 'MARYINKA' may Take Place in the Next Few Days!

Fighting continues in the Donbas for the strategically important city of Maryinka near Donetsk. According to war correspondents, several city blocks remained before the complete liberation of Maryinka. War correspondents say that in order to completely liberate this settlement from Ukrainian troops, it is necessary to knock them out of the remaining few quarters they control. Moreover, the Ria Novosti news agency stated that the Russian troops are slowly but surely moving forward and that the final transfer of Maryinka to the control of the Russian army could take place within a few days.

Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN



