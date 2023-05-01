© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
NATO is Raging and Crying! The Liberation of 'MARYINKA' may Take Place in the Next Few Days!
Fighting continues in the Donbas for the strategically important city of Maryinka near Donetsk. According to war correspondents, several city blocks remained before the complete liberation of Maryinka. War correspondents say that in order to completely liberate this settlement from Ukrainian troops, it is necessary to knock them out of the remaining few quarters they control. Moreover, the Ria Novosti news agency stated that the Russian troops are slowly but surely moving forward and that the final transfer of Maryinka to the control of the Russian army could take place within a few days.
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN