Former Vice President at Pfizer, Dr. Mike Yeadon: The Real Goal of the “Pandemic” Was Total Digital Enslavement, Using Digital ID and CBDCs:

"[The] logical endpoint [is] totalitarian control of everyone on the planet using digital techniques. This whole thing is a multi year plan designed to smash civil society, to wreck the economy and to introduce various digital controls, [including] digital ID."

"If you accept this, you are in the first stages of the same funnel that cattle go down waiting [for] the stun bullet. So please say no, because there’s no escape from the totalitarian control that digital ID will grant. Whoever owns the database and controls the algorithm, controls you."

Full interview: https://rumble.com/v2bhm8e-dr.-michael-yeadon-are-the-mrna-injections-toxic-by-mistake-or-by-design.html

Source @Real World News





