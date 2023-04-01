The importance of tracking your cycle & life | Free wellness tracker download now

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A healthy outside starts from the inside 🌸
In this video, I share a snippet from a workshop I facilitated for women at the Yoga Barn in Ubud, Bali sharing how to use my Wellness Tracker that I created.
With this helpful tool you can keep track of your mental & physical health with my Free Wellness Tracker I created for you!
Checking in with yourself on a daily basis is really important, as it helps you understand the patterns you are setting for yourself.
I hope this tool will support you during your journey to improve your health & maintain a balanced lifestyle.
My Wellness Tracker focuses on your dietary intake, exercise, menstrual cycle, bowel movements, mental health & sleep.
Use it as a digital file or print it out (double-sided to save paper), laminate it & use fine whiteboard markers. If we are working together enter your email & hit submit to show me your weekly wellness journey.
Track what you eat, the day of your cycle, self-love practices & more. When you start to track & journal daily you reconnect to your cycle & become more intuitive.
Have more compassion & love for yourself. Try it for 3 months & experience the benefits. From here you will start to notice & understand the signals of your body!
Download my free wellness tracker & other gifts for your health: https://www.jodie-louise.com/gifts/
