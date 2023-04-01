The importance of tracking your cycle & life | Free wellness tracker download now

A healthy outside starts from the inside 🌸

In this video, I share a snippet from a workshop I facilitated for women at the Yoga Barn in Ubud, Bali sharing how to use my Wellness Tracker that I created.

With this helpful tool you can keep track of your mental & physical health with my Free Wellness Tracker I created for you!

Checking in with yourself on a daily basis is really important, as it helps you understand the patterns you are setting for yourself.

I hope this tool will support you during your journey to improve your health & maintain a balanced lifestyle.

My Wellness Tracker focuses on your dietary intake, exercise, menstrual cycle, bowel movements, mental health & sleep.

Use it as a digital file or print it out (double-sided to save paper), laminate it & use fine whiteboard markers. If we are working together enter your email & hit submit to show me your weekly wellness journey.

Track what you eat, the day of your cycle, self-love practices & more. When you start to track & journal daily you reconnect to your cycle & become more intuitive.

Have more compassion & love for yourself. Try it for 3 months & experience the benefits. From here you will start to notice & understand the signals of your body!

Download my free wellness tracker & other gifts for your health: https://www.jodie-louise.com/gifts/

⏳ TIMESTAMPS ⌛

00:00 Intro

00:06 How To Use a Wellness Tracker?

00:26 Why I Love This Chart

00:41 What Do You Have To Do

01:12 Recommended Practice

01:34 Notice This

02:30 What Happened To Me?

03:02 Outro

