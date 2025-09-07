Ukraine now building weapons factory INSIDE NATO - Zelensky

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukraine now building weapons factory INSIDE NATO
Factory in Denmark to produce MISSILE and drone components — Zelensky
Being inside NATO protects it from Russian strikes
NATO ‘not party to the conflict?’
Adding:
Gold Rush: Russia expands its reserves at stunning pace
In the first half of 2025, Russia added 450 tonnes of gold to its national reserves.
📈 That was a massive 44% increase compared to the 313 tonnes added in the first half of 2024.
The country is on track to add over 500 tonnes by the end of the year.
🗣 Russian Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov says that if large new deposits are discovered, the figure could be even HIGHER.
📊 It follows a record-breaking 2024, when Russia's gold reserves grew by nearly 900 tonnes.