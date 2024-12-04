Chloe Cole: SCOTUS Dancing Queen! ‪@ChoooCole‬ #shorts #scotus #usa #protectchildren

Thank You ‪@ChoooCole‬ for speaking out about the hard Truth of the realities of the trans movement.





Eugene Delgaudio, President of Public Advocate of the U.S.

Interviewed Chloe Cole a detransitioner, who told her story to the world to help stop the horrific abuse done to young, under aged children that are being taught by social-media and influenced by peer pressure from doctors and mental heath organizations that you can change your gender physically.





They don't tell you that you will always biologically be XX or XY.





Help these Hero's Protect our Children's Innocence!

Parents rights are being taken away by the states and by the government if they, the parents, do not affirm their children in their new identity. To the point were the children are being kidnaped from their families so that these Gender Mutilation's can be done and money made.





For the Family,

HON. EUGENE DELGAUDIO

President, Public Advocate of the U.S.





