BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WHAT?? Christian Facing 18 MONTHS IMPRISONMENT & “Hate Crime” Trial For “WILFUL PROMOTION OF HATRED”
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1052 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • 03/10/2024

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that Albertan Christian Bill Whatcott must be retried for 'Wilful Promotion of Hatred' for distributing flyers at a gay pride parade in Toronto in 2016 that contained the Good News of the Gospel and warnings of the harms that come with living a polyamorous and homosexual lifestyle.

Whatcott was acquitted of committing a hate crime in 2021 but now he is being forced to undergo a second “hate crime” trial by the Supreme Court of Canada!

Keywords
666christian facing 18 months imprisonmenthate crime trial forwilful promotion of hatredanti christ beast system
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy