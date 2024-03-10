WHAT?? Christian Facing 18 MONTHS IMPRISONMENT & “Hate Crime” Trial For “WILFUL PROMOTION OF HATRED”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that Albertan Christian Bill Whatcott must be retried for 'Wilful Promotion of Hatred' for distributing flyers at a gay pride parade in Toronto in 2016 that contained the Good News of the Gospel and warnings of the harms that come with living a polyamorous and homosexual lifestyle.
Whatcott was acquitted of committing a hate crime in 2021 but now he is being forced to undergo a second “hate crime” trial by the Supreme Court of Canada!