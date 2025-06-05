Israeli bomb drops right on residents in Khan Younis

Local media report huge firebelts in the area

June 4, 2025

Adding 'Big Question Answered?':

❗️Trump told Putin that US WAS NOT aware of Ukraine's plans to attack airfields — Russian leader's aide Ushakov on latest phone call.

Adding, possible good news found at Sputnik...

Bye-bye Bibi? Netanyahu’s coalition on the brink of collapse as key partner plans to walk away

Haredi religious party Shas plans to support a motion to dissolve parliament over the lack of progress on a stalled draft exemption bill.

Holding 11 seats in Netanyahu’s Likud-led 67 seat coalition, a Shas exit from the government would deprive the PM of a majority in the 120-seat Knesset, triggering elections.

Netanyahu is set to meet Shas MK Ariel Atias Thursday to try to resolve the crisis.

If elections are called, they could result in a political crisis. From 2019-2022, Israel held five consecutive elections, leading to deadlock or fragile government four out of five times. Recent opinion polling suggests elections now would cause Likud to lose up to 1/3 of its 32 seats, with the combined opposition polling at 62-67, enough to form a majority.

JP reports that Haredi rabbis are instructing religious parties to quit the government over the stalled draft law, which would exempt most Haredi men from IDF service. The IDF has faced major problems enlisting Haredim. In April, just 205 joined up after 10k draft notices were sent out.