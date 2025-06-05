BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Israeli bomb drops right on residents in Khan Younis
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • 3 months ago

Israeli bomb drops right on residents in Khan Younis

Local media report huge firebelts in the area

June 4, 2025

Adding 'Big Question Answered?':

❗️Trump told Putin that US WAS NOT aware of Ukraine's plans to attack airfields — Russian leader's aide Ushakov on latest phone call.

Adding, possible good news found at Sputnik...

Bye-bye Bibi? Netanyahu’s coalition on the brink of collapse as key partner plans to walk away

Haredi religious party Shas plans to support a motion to dissolve parliament over the lack of progress on a stalled draft exemption bill.

Holding 11 seats in Netanyahu’s Likud-led 67 seat coalition, a Shas exit from the government would deprive the PM of a majority in the 120-seat Knesset, triggering elections.

Netanyahu is set to meet Shas MK Ariel Atias Thursday to try to resolve the crisis.

If elections are called, they could result in a political crisis. From 2019-2022, Israel held five consecutive elections, leading to deadlock or fragile government four out of five times. Recent opinion polling suggests elections now would cause Likud to lose up to 1/3 of its 32 seats, with the combined opposition polling at 62-67, enough to form a majority.

JP reports that Haredi rabbis are instructing religious parties to quit the government over the stalled draft law, which would exempt most Haredi men from IDF service. The IDF has faced major problems enlisting Haredim. In April, just 205 joined up after 10k draft notices were sent out.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy