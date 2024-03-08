💫 Intermittent Fasting: Gut Microbiome Reset? 🌿

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🕒🤔 Curious about intermittent fasting?
🔄 Some believe it could lead to a gut microbiome reset
🤔 But what does that mean ecologically?
🤝 Let's break it down with Dr. Jack A. Gilbert director of the Microbiome and Metagenomics Center and a Professor at UC San Diego School of Medicine. 🧬 💊
💡 He explains:
🔍 Microbial Community Stabilization: Intermittent fasting might stabilize your gut microbiome to a new configuration.
🦠 Promoting Growth: It could promote the growth of different strains or species within your gut, potentially diversifying your microbial community.
🌟 New Microbial Diversity: You might end up with a different set of microorganisms, enhancing the diversity in your gut.
🚀 Discover the fascinating world of gut health with intermittent fasting by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 🎧 🌍