PARDON BACKFIRE 🪃 ADAM SCHIFF FACING PRISON TIME AFTER DAMNING LEAK PROVES HE COMMITTED CRIME❗

Schiff Pardon Is Useless for New Claims in FBI Docs - Knew He Was Breaking the Law, Thought Being Lawmaker Let Him Get Away with It





California Sen. Adam Schiff is probably really wishing he’d smoked crack and filed knowingly false firearm background checks with Hunter Biden right now, I can imagine.





Hunter, you may recall, got a pardon for basically anything he’d done at the federal level going back to 2014 as his dad was on his way out of the Oval Office. That just so happened to be the year during which Hunter joined the board of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, which ended up planting the poison seed that grew into the noxious bush that ended with him getting convicted on one set of federal charges and pleading guilty to another. But, thanks to daddy’s pen, any sort of federal ruffianism he got into between then and the end of Biden’s presidency was on the house.





Schiff, it so happened, also got a pardon — but one of those weird, newfangled “preemptive pardons.” Effectively, figuring that the biggest levier of lawfare against former President Donald Trump would probably come under scrutiny now that he was again current President Donald Trump, Schiff was given immunity for his activities — but only as it related to the Democrats’ Jan. 6 kangaroo committee.





That’s important for two reasons. First, it appears Schiff either doesn’t understand real estate finance law or understands it all too well, because he listed two primary residences between 2003 and 2020, ostensibly to get better mortgage terms from banks. (Such arrangements are almost always verboten.)





And, you’ll never believe this, but John Solomon — one of the first guys to blow the whistle on Hunter’s strange Burisma adventures — has information that Schiff might also be in trouble for House Intelligence Committee shenanigans not related to the Jan. 6 committee, that happened about four years before that Jan. 6.





Whoops! If only he’d been combing through Hunter’s rugs trying to find a crumb of crack amidst all the Parmesan cheese before dropping a bricked MacBook off at a repair shop and forgetting about it entirely.





According to a report from Solomon and Jerry Dunleavy over at Just the News, FBI Director Kash Patel has declassified an FBI 302 interview — a memo that summarizes an interview with a source — with “[a] career intelligence officer who worked for Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee for more than a decade repeatedly warned the FBI beginning in 2017 that then-Rep. Adam Schiff had approved leaking classified information to smear then-President Donald Trump over the now-debunked Russiagate scandal.”





