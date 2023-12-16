Create New Account
Mike Adams: Smashing The A.I. Threat Matrix: How Humanity Defeats Skynet
Polyxena Lobkovice
Published 2 months ago

Mike Adams joins Alex Jones live in studio to lay out the potential threat to humanity that artificial intelligence poses while offering solutions on how to harness its power for good. & Link to Alex Jones Full Show 12/15/23  https://assets.infowarsmedia.com/videos/5e292db5-b6fc-4abc-8af7-1416fd1170eb.mp4?cd=attachment

trumpmike adamsalex jonesrussiavaccineartificial intelligencebidenputinfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabstew peters

