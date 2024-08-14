MICROWAVE WEAPONRY BEING USED ON PEOPLE WORLDWIDE WITHOUT THEIR KNOWLEDGE OR CONSENT CAUSING SUDDEN DEATH, TURBO CANCERS, DIABETES, MENTAL DISORDERS, LEUKEMIAS, ENDOCRINE DISRUPTION!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This powerful video explains the truth regarding Microwave radiation weaponry and other exotic weapons (psychotronic, electromagnetic, Radio Frequency, HAARP, GWEN towers, ELF waves) used by The UNITED STATES & other Nations worldwide, leaving NO DOUBT to all that is being used against unknowing people everywhere. If EVER you sought 1 video that tells it like it really is - THIS IS IT! It ALSO explains WHY the Police State mentality seemingly is Worldwide.
Dr Barrie Trower in a sit down interview 11 YEARS AGO tells all to ICAACT. Today many are guilty of the same type sinister crimes many Scientists were hung after World War II's Nuremberg trials. TRUTH IS STRANGER THAN FICTION. Well worth time spent to watch & LEARN the Truth
To hear this NOW, with all that is going on in the world today, NO ONE in their right mind can doubt this! This human experiment has been going on for over 100 years!
Have YOU Been Biochipped with Graphene Based Wetware?
Transfection, Democide & The Wireless Internet of Bodies - Dr. Robert O. Young
Click on the following link to learn more - https://rumble.com/v5576u8-transfection-democide-and-the-internet-of-bodies-dr.-robert-young.html