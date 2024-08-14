BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MICROWAVE WEAPONRY BEING USED ON PEOPLE WORLDWIDE WITHOUT THEIR KNOWLEDGE OR CONSENT CAUSING SUDDEN DEATH, TURBO CANCERS, DIABETES, MENTAL DISORDERS, LEUKEMIAS, ENDOCRINE DISRUPTION!
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
302 views • 9 months ago

This powerful video explains the truth regarding Microwave radiation weaponry and other exotic weapons (psychotronic, electromagnetic, Radio Frequency, HAARP, GWEN towers, ELF waves) used by The UNITED STATES & other Nations worldwide, leaving NO DOUBT to all that is being used against unknowing people everywhere. If EVER you sought 1 video that tells it like it really is - THIS IS IT! It ALSO explains WHY the Police State mentality seemingly is Worldwide.


Dr Barrie Trower in a sit down interview 11 YEARS AGO tells all to ICAACT. Today many are guilty of the same type sinister crimes many Scientists were hung after World War II's Nuremberg trials. TRUTH IS STRANGER THAN FICTION. Well worth time spent to watch & LEARN the Truth


To hear this NOW, with all that is going on in the world today, NO ONE in their right mind can doubt this! This human experiment has been going on for over 100 years!


Have YOU Been Biochipped with Graphene Based Wetware?


Transfection, Democide & The Wireless Internet of Bodies - Dr. Robert O. Young


Click on the following link to learn more - https://rumble.com/v5576u8-transfection-democide-and-the-internet-of-bodies-dr.-robert-young.html

Keywords
emfdiabetesradiation5g3g4g6gmental disordersendocrine disruptionturbo cancersturbo cancermicrowave weaponrypeople worldwide without theirknowledge or consent causing sudden deathleukemiaspulsating frequencies
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy