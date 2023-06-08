© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6/7/2023 【Nicole on Steve Gruber Show】Nicole: Faced with the unrestricted warfare launched by the CCP against America, the Americans have done nothing strong enough to stop the CCP. The CCP can harm the US without firing a single shot.
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/7/2023 【妮可参加史蒂夫·格鲁伯节目】妮可：面对中共针对美国发起的超限战，美国没有采取足够强硬的措施来阻止中共。中共不需要费一枪一炮便可以伤害美国！
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平