🔥 ISRAEL IS ON FIRE ON ITS INDEPENDENCE DAY

Massive wildfires are raging in Israel between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. The fires are spreading rapidly due to strong winds, according to local media reports.

Israel, marking 77 years of its statehood today, has requested international assistance.

Adding:

Israel's Independence Day: Evening of Wed, Apr 30, 2025 – Thur, May 1, 2025

This is the same time as Walpurgis Night or Beltane.