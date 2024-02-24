© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #359
1. 18:30 Group wins lawsuit against Alberta around Dena Hinshaw’s directives around the COVID shutdowns
2. 36:33 Justin Trudeau getting Sued for freezing bank accounts during Freedom Convoy
3. 57:26 Justin Trudeau attempting to rig elections by making Ballot Harvesting easier
4. 1:19:13 European Union gives up against the farmers, Canada joins the farmer protest
5. 1:41:53 Bill C-372 NDP MP Charlie Angus wants to jail people who promote Oil and Gas
6. 1:59:50 The Sinister Twist involved in The MAID program in Canada
Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well
Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble
https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation
https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5
https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed
https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/
https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05
https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive
https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts