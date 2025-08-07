Iranian nuclear scientist confession on working with MOSSAD - hanged

Interview with EXECUTED nuclear spy

Alleged Mossad agent Roozbeh Vadi hanged

Through high-level access work, he infiltrated Iran's most sensitive, nuclear institutions

Instrumental in assassination of nuclear scientist — Report and footage from IRIB

NYT claims 'rare move', Vadi 'was a NUCLEAR SCIENTIST'

Iranian nuclear scientist confession on working with MOSSAD:

In Austria, Vadi says he was taken to an apartment where they were thoroughly physically searched. After the inspection, they were brought to a house and questioned by someone linked to Mossad. He had met Mossad agents in Austria 5 times.

Vadi was tasked with transferring information onto a flash drive, hiding it in a park, and coordinating the exchange with strict security measures (like no electronic devices and memorizing routes).

The Mossad had promised him a passport, if he worked with them in the long run.

He was required to send regular technical nuclear reports, particularly about nuclear facility operations, personnel, and data controls, with a strong focus on places like Natanz and Fordow.

Vadi was also tasked to give intel about specific individuals within the organization, such as nuclear scientist he closely worked- and even wrote a paper with, namely Zolfaghari and Minouchehr, one of them was martyred during the 12-day war.

