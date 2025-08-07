BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Iranian nuclear scientist confession on working with MOSSAD - hanged
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
116 views • 1 month ago

Interview with EXECUTED nuclear spy 

Alleged Mossad agent Roozbeh Vadi hanged

Through high-level access work, he infiltrated Iran's most sensitive, nuclear institutions

Instrumental in assassination of nuclear scientist — Report and footage from IRIB

NYT claims 'rare move', Vadi 'was a NUCLEAR SCIENTIST'

More details: 

Iranian nuclear scientist confession on working with MOSSAD:

In Austria, Vadi says he was taken to an apartment where they were thoroughly physically searched. After the inspection, they were brought to a house and questioned by someone linked to Mossad. He had met Mossad agents in Austria 5 times.

Vadi was tasked with transferring information onto a flash drive, hiding it in a park, and coordinating the exchange with strict security measures (like no electronic devices and memorizing routes).

The Mossad had promised him a passport, if he worked with them in the long run.

He was required to send regular technical nuclear reports, particularly about nuclear facility operations, personnel, and data controls, with a strong focus on places like Natanz and Fordow. 

Vadi was also tasked to give intel about specific individuals within the organization, such as nuclear scientist he closely worked- and even wrote a paper with, namely Zolfaghari and Minouchehr, one of them was martyred during the 12-day war. 

The bastard sold out his country and his close colleagues for a passport he never received. Now he’s rotting in hell.

@FotrosResistancee

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy