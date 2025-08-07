Iranian nuclear scientist confession on working with MOSSAD - hanged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Interview with EXECUTED nuclear spy
Alleged Mossad agent Roozbeh Vadi hanged
Through high-level access work, he infiltrated Iran's most sensitive, nuclear institutions
Instrumental in assassination of nuclear scientist — Report and footage from IRIB
NYT claims 'rare move', Vadi 'was a NUCLEAR SCIENTIST'
More details:
Iranian nuclear scientist confession on working with MOSSAD:
In Austria, Vadi says he was taken to an apartment where they were thoroughly physically searched. After the inspection, they were brought to a house and questioned by someone linked to Mossad. He had met Mossad agents in Austria 5 times.
Vadi was tasked with transferring information onto a flash drive, hiding it in a park, and coordinating the exchange with strict security measures (like no electronic devices and memorizing routes).
The Mossad had promised him a passport, if he worked with them in the long run.
He was required to send regular technical nuclear reports, particularly about nuclear facility operations, personnel, and data controls, with a strong focus on places like Natanz and Fordow.
Vadi was also tasked to give intel about specific individuals within the organization, such as nuclear scientist he closely worked- and even wrote a paper with, namely Zolfaghari and Minouchehr, one of them was martyred during the 12-day war.
The bastard sold out his country and his close colleagues for a passport he never received. Now he’s rotting in hell.
